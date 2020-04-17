|
GAWTHORPE Samuel John Passed away suddenly and tragically on Saturday 14th March 2020.
A much loved son, brother and father who will be eternally missed.
A private family graveside service will take place at Carlton Parish Cemetery on Tuesday 21st April.
It is hoped that following the conclusion of the Covid 19 situation a memorial service will be held to celebrate Sam's life.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeral care, Worksop Telephone 01909 472271.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Apr. 17, 2020