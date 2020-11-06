Home

Sandra Bennett

Sandra Bennett Notice
BENNETT Sandra
(nee Pickwell) Aged 76 years. Of Autumn
Grange Care Home, Creswell,
formerly of King Street, Hodthorpe.
Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 29th October 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 11-30am at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell, followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Immediate family members only
(30 people with Covid-19 regulations).
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 6, 2020
