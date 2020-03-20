Home

PICKWELL Sheila May Aged 83 years,
of Hollybank Nursing Home, Creswell.
Formerly of Larpit Green, Whitwell.

Passed away peacefully at
Hollybank, on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 30th March 2020
at 11am at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020
