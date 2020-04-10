|
|
|
Shepherd Sheila
(née Wilkinson) Sheila passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 25th March
aged 85 years.
A private service has been held at
Babworth Crematorium attended
by close family members.
Beloved wife, mother, sister, nan and great nan, Sheila will be sadly missed and remembered always by her family. A kind, generous lady who quite simply loved life and to see her loved ones living theirs.
The service was attended by
Ronald Shepherd, Adele & Michael Spencer rep. Charlie Spencer, Lauren Spencer Brown rep. Chad Brown, Hugh Spencer rep. Simran Spencer, David Bayliss, Jessica Bayliss rep.
Eva & Stanley & David Ryder, Patrick Bayliss, Joe Bayliss rep Melissa Chambers & Eliza. Stephen & Linda Wilkinson representing Jim & Rachel Wilkinson and Richard and Sophy Wilkinson and families.
If you would like to make a donation to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in Memory of Sheila please donate via a just giving page we have set up https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/adele-
spencer1?utm_source
Finally we would like to thank Macmillan, Compassionate Care Retford and Gateford Hill Care Home,
also to Dolby Funeral Services
for all their guidance and support.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Apr. 10, 2020