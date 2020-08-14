Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Sheila Turner Notice
Turner Sheila May Aged 82 years, of New Street, Bakestoor Moor, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Calow
on Monday 10th August 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 24th August 2020 at 10am at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
If attending, please be aware only immediate family members in Crematorium (face covering required).
Others are welcome to stand outside
at social distancing where you will
be able to hear the service.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 14, 2020
