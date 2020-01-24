|
Rodgers Shirley Aged 81 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
13th January 2020 and will be
greatly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
2pm on Friday 7th February 2020
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020