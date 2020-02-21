|
Mr Stuart Barry Johnson Hodthorpe A service on the 22nd January at St Lawrence's Church Whitwell preceded burial of Stuart "Barry"Johnson, aged 85 at Whitwell Cemetery.
Born Bolsover, Derbyshire, Barry was a miner at Whitwell Colliery prior to driving coaches as
part of Johnsons Brothers coaches.
Barry loved animals, hobbies included keeping birds and walking his dogs together with looking after Ricky his pony.
He enjoyed watching football and played for Hodthorpe when he was younger.
Barry passed away on the 28th December at Oaklands Nursing home, Whaley Thorns
and leaves his wife Patricia, daughter Deborah, son Russell and granddaughter Connie.
Mourners were Mrs P.Johnson, Mr R.Johnson, Mrs and Mrs J.Nilan, Mrs M.Spong , Mr T. Spong, Ms A.Edgar, Ms M.Spong :Mr and Mrs J.Baker (rep Harvey and Oliver), Mr Jonathan Spong, Mr James Spong, Mr Joseph Spong, Miss H.Willoughby, Mrs C. Dunkerley, Mr C.Sadler, Mr and Mrs J.Walker, Miss K.Walker and Alistair, Mr A. and Mrs G. Hall, Mr and Mrs P.Baker, Mrs L.Wooley; Mr K.Shepherdson (rep Mr and Mrs Holden), Mr G.Pickwell; Mr J.and Mrs D.Cooper (rep Craig and Barry), Mr G.and Mrs L.Butterworth; Mrs J.Gill (rep S.Gill, J.And J.Ward, also M. and M.Johnson); Mr C. H.Johnson (rep M.Johnson also Mr and Mrs M.Johnson), Miss C.Wilkinson, Mr A.Rowbottom; Mr R.and Mrs M.Butterfield (rep Ann, Steve, Sue and Dave; Mrs M.Berry, (rep Mr A.Berry), Mr and Mrs T.Bradbury; Mr G.Smy (rep T.Smy), Mr D.Hollingworth, Mrs C.Kerry, Mrs L.Palmer, Mrs C.Millington, Mrs A.Robinson, Miss J.Cocking, Mr A.Wolstenholme, Mrs C.Wolstemholme, Mrs M.Johnson, Mrs M.Johnson, Mr S.Johnson, Mr D. and Mrs J.Bennett; Dawn (rep Gary and Louise from Whitwell Co-op); Pam (rep Robert's Girls).
Floral tributes were from the immediate family.
Donations raised £250 to go to Alzheimer's UK.
The service was conducted by Reverend David Hull and funeral arrangements were by Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020