|
|
|
Morris Susan Ann
(née Barton) Aged 69 years of Worksop
Susan passed away peacefully on 10th May 2020
at home. A dearly loved wife,
sister, aunt and friend.
A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only and instead donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research via
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/
MarieMorris7 .
A web link will be available to anyone wishing to view the service.
All enquiries regarding web link to Dolby Funeral Services.
98 Lowtown Street,
Worksop, Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 22, 2020