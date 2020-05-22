Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Morris

Notice Condolences

Susan Morris Notice
Morris Susan Ann
(née Barton) Aged 69 years of Worksop
Susan passed away peacefully on 10th May 2020
at home. A dearly loved wife,
sister, aunt and friend.
A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only and instead donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research via
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/
MarieMorris7 .
A web link will be available to anyone wishing to view the service.
All enquiries regarding web link to Dolby Funeral Services.
98 Lowtown Street,
Worksop, Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -