Dr Swapan Sengupta Whitwell Dr Swapan Kumar Sengupta, of Whitwell, nr Worksop, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on Saturday February 22, 2020, aged 74.
Born in Jamshedpur, India, he arrived in the UK in 1974 and moved to Bolsover in 1981. Dr Sengupta was a General Practitioner, until retiring from medical practice in 2008, having been a devoted family doctor for 27 years in Bolsover and five years prior to that as a Paediatric specialist in various UK hospitals.
Dr Sengupta was a big cricket fan and keen gardener. He loved hill walking and travel (especially the Himalayas). An appreciator of Bengali arts, particularly music, he was also involved with a Bengali amateur drama group. Most of all he loved having fun surrounded by friends and family.
Dr Sengupta leaves his wife Krishna, son Sandip, grandchildren Sam and Mia.
The funeral service takes place at Babworth Crematorium, Retford, on Saturday March 14, 2020, at 11am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be divided between Ashgate Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.
For further enquiries contact: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (01909 720543 or 01909 721494).
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020