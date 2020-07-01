|
|
|
TAYLOR Sylvia Aged 85 years,
of Jubilee Road, Whitwell,
Passed away peacefully at
Tuxford Manor Care Home,
on Thursday 25th June 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 10th July 2020 at 11am at the grave side at Whitwell Council Cemetery. Immediate family
members and close friends only
(social distancing required).
A service of Thanksgiving and memorial for Sylvia will be held
later after the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has subsided.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543 or 01909-721494.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 1, 2020