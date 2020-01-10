|
|
|
STOREY Thelma Mary Aged 93 years of Larwood
formerly of Milton Drive, Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on 5th January 2020 at Bassetlaw Hospital and
will be greatly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 3pm on Wednesday 15 th January
2020 at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a
donation to Jubilee Court Residents Fund will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020