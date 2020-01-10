|
AINSWORTH Vera Aged 88 years, of Worksop.
A loving Mum, special Nanny and friend, passed away peacefully
on 30th December 2019 at
Jubilee Court Nursing Home and
will be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 11am on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at St Annes Church, Worksop,
followed by interment in
Hannah Park Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
however, anyone wishing to make a donation to the Salvation Army
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020