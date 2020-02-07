|
Mrs Vera Ainsworth Worksop Mrs Vera Ainsworth, aged 88, of High Hoe Road, Worksop, passed away on December 30, 2019, at Jubilee Court.
Born in Worksop and educated at Crown Street, School, Vera had many jobs from leaving school at 15.
She loved holidays with family and going abroad, loved socialising with friends at 55 Club on Tuesdays at Worksop Miners Welfare and had a caravan at Ingoldmells for many years.
Vera is now reunited with late husband Ron and leaves three daughters, one son, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
The funeral service took place on January 15, 2020, St Ann's Church, followed by burial at Hannah Park Cemetery with her late husband.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Dave Gough and arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020