HARTLEY Violet Aged 78 years of Worksop.
A loving Wife, special Mum and Nanan, passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020