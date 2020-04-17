|
Mrs Violet Hartley Worksop Lifelong resident of Worksop, Mrs Violet Hartley died peacefully on February 22, 2020, aged 78, with her husband and daughter by her side after a short illness.
Violet loved going on family holidays together with her husband Ray Hartley, daughter Gail, son-in-law Don, granddaughter Fiona and her husband Scott, grandson Dean and his wife Helen, great-grandchildren Harry, Sophia, Nicole and Elissa.
Violet will be remembered by many locals as Landlady of the Canal Tavern in Worksop from 1979 to 1991. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Mourners were Mr R.Hartley, Mrs G.Wesley, Mr D.Wesley; Mr and Mrs S.Pattison (rep Harry and Elissa); Mr and Mrs D.Wesley (rep Sophia and Nicole), Mrs J.Rowen; Mr E.and Mrs P.Steel (rep Family and M. Hurling), Mr and Mrs Anderson, Mr N.and Mrs A.Carratt, Mrs Z.Nelson; Mrs S.Walton (rep Kevin), Mrs M.Hollis ; Mr and Mrs Blyth (rep Mr and Mrs Hardy), Mrs C.Fox, Mr R.Fox, Ms E.Rowe, Mr I. Clark, Mr T. and Mrs J.Wyld; Mr T.and Mrs E.Johnson (rep Mrs J.Wesley), Mr M.and Mrs P.Fletcher, Mrs V. Dashper, Mr N. Dashper, Mrs S.Rowen, Mrs E. Evans, Mr B.Parson, Mr K.Johnson; Mr P.Johnson (rep Mrs R. Johnson);Ms T Dickinson (rep Mrs J.Ramsden)
Floral tributes were from immediate family and donations raised were for Macmillan Cancer Support charity.
Arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services, Worksop.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Apr. 17, 2020