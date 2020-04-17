Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Hartley

Notice Condolences

Violet Hartley Notice
Mrs Violet Hartley Worksop Lifelong resident of Worksop, Mrs Violet Hartley died peacefully on February 22, 2020, aged 78, with her husband and daughter by her side after a short illness.
Violet loved going on family holidays together with her husband Ray Hartley, daughter Gail, son-in-law Don, granddaughter Fiona and her husband Scott, grandson Dean and his wife Helen, great-grandchildren Harry, Sophia, Nicole and Elissa.
Violet will be remembered by many locals as Landlady of the Canal Tavern in Worksop from 1979 to 1991. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Mourners were Mr R.Hartley, Mrs G.Wesley, Mr D.Wesley; Mr and Mrs S.Pattison (rep Harry and Elissa); Mr and Mrs D.Wesley (rep Sophia and Nicole), Mrs J.Rowen; Mr E.and Mrs P.Steel (rep Family and M. Hurling), Mr and Mrs Anderson, Mr N.and Mrs A.Carratt, Mrs Z.Nelson; Mrs S.Walton (rep Kevin), Mrs M.Hollis ; Mr and Mrs Blyth (rep Mr and Mrs Hardy), Mrs C.Fox, Mr R.Fox, Ms E.Rowe, Mr I. Clark, Mr T. and Mrs J.Wyld; Mr T.and Mrs E.Johnson (rep Mrs J.Wesley), Mr M.and Mrs P.Fletcher, Mrs V. Dashper, Mr N. Dashper, Mrs S.Rowen, Mrs E. Evans, Mr B.Parson, Mr K.Johnson; Mr P.Johnson (rep Mrs R. Johnson);Ms T Dickinson (rep Mrs J.Ramsden)
Floral tributes were from immediate family and donations raised were for Macmillan Cancer Support charity.
Arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services, Worksop.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -