Laybourne Violet
nee Barber Has sadly passed away on
the 26th January 2020,
aged 76 years.
She will be greatly missed by husband George and all of her loving family.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 2.40pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired in memory
of Violet may be made towards
The Butterfly Hospice following
the service. Thank you.
For further information please contact Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
5 South Square, Boston, Lincolnshire PE21 6HX. Telephone 01205 362512.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020