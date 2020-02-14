Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Laybourne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Laybourne

Notice Condolences

Violet Laybourne Notice
Laybourne Violet
nee Barber Has sadly passed away on
the 26th January 2020,
aged 76 years.
She will be greatly missed by husband George and all of her loving family.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 2.40pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired in memory
of Violet may be made towards
The Butterfly Hospice following
the service. Thank you.
For further information please contact Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
5 South Square, Boston, Lincolnshire PE21 6HX. Telephone 01205 362512.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -