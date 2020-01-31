|
|
|
Smith Walt Shirley Smith and family would like to say a big
thank you to all you
wonderful people who came
to say goodbye to Walt.
He got the funeral service he wished for, and would have been so proud
of all of you for attending; so once
again a big thank you to all of you.
Last but certainly not least,
a big thank you to my wonderful
family who are helping me through
a very sad time.
We also managed to raise £450
for two worthwhile charities.
God bless all of you - Shirley.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 31, 2020