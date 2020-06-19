|
|
|
Smith Wilfred 7th April 1923 -
30th May 2020.
The family of Wilfred (Wilf) Smith,
long term resident of Kiveton Park, Sheffield, are sad to announce that
Wilf passed away peacefully on
30 May in Leighton Hospital, Crewe.
Wilf left Yorkshire at the age of 90 to
be near to family, residing in Cheshire.
Wilf, husband of the late Betty,
father to Janet and Margaret and
father in law to Mike, made Cheshire his home for 6 years but always left a little bit of his heart in Kiveton.
In Kiveton, he enjoyed his childhood
with parents; Wilfred and Edith
and his sister, also Edith.
He lived 58 years of happy married life
with Betty where they brought up their daughters, Janet and Margaret.
Wilf spent most of his working life
as a wire drawer at
Kiveton Park Steel and Wire Works.
In his younger days he repaired the cars for many of his local friends.
Although he made a new home in Cheshire, he told tales to the end of his exploits in Yorkshire.
He leaves a lifetime of loving memories
we will cherish forever.
Private family funeral on 16th June
at Vale Royal Crematorium.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 19, 2020