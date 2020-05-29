William Holmes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLMES William Robert
(Bill/Billy) Aged 82, of Worksop.
Much loved husband, dad,
special grandad, uncle,
friend and lifelong Blade.
Passed away 26th May 2020.
Loved and missed always.
Further enquiries to
Dolby Funeral Services,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No: 01909 509444

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved