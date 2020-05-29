HOLMES William Robert
(Bill/Billy) Aged 82, of Worksop.
Much loved husband, dad,
special grandad, uncle,
friend and lifelong Blade.
Passed away 26th May 2020.
Loved and missed always.
Further enquiries to
Dolby Funeral Services,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No: 01909 509444
(Bill/Billy) Aged 82, of Worksop.
Much loved husband, dad,
special grandad, uncle,
friend and lifelong Blade.
Passed away 26th May 2020.
Loved and missed always.
Further enquiries to
Dolby Funeral Services,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No: 01909 509444
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.