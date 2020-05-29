Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLMES William Robert

(Bill/Billy) Aged 82, of Worksop.

Much loved husband, dad,

special grandad, uncle,

friend and lifelong Blade.

Passed away 26th May 2020.

Loved and missed always.

Further enquiries to

Dolby Funeral Services,

98 Lowtown Street, Worksop

Tel No: 01909 509444



