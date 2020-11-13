Home

TYAS OBE William (Bill) Aged 85, of Tickhill,
passed away on Wednesday,
4th November 2020.

Much loved husband of Sally,
father/father-in-law to Vicki and
Adrian and friend to many,
he was pre-deceased by
his eldest daughter Alison.

Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place at
Memorial Barnby Moor on
Friday 20th November.

Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, to Bassetlaw District General Hospital, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicki-richards3
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020
