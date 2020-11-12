|
BROOKES Alan Alfred Died peacefully on Sunday 1st November 2020 at Worthing Hospital, aged 91.
Much loved Husband to the late Madeleine, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private Funeral service will be taking place.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the Injured Jockeys Fund c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or
online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020