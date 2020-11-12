Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Brookes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Brookes

Notice Condolences

Alan Brookes Notice
BROOKES Alan Alfred Died peacefully on Sunday 1st November 2020 at Worthing Hospital, aged 91.

Much loved Husband to the late Madeleine, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

A private Funeral service will be taking place.

Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the Injured Jockeys Fund c/o

H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or
online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -