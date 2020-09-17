Home

Alan Dennis Notice
DENNIS Alan
Passed away at home
on the 4th September 2020, aged 79.

A much loved husband, father and grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m.
today, Thursday 17th September 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Due to current restrictions attendance will be by invitation only, but the service will be streamed live via https://www.obitus.com/
Username: Lewa8346 Password: 359847.

No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Alan's memory to British Heart Foundation via https://lesliedennis.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
