|
|
|
MARSH Alan Ernest
(Swampy)
Peacefully at his home on the 17th May 2020.
Dearly loved dad of David and Simon, much loved grandad of Bethan, Amber, Robert, James and
Danielle and loving partner of Sandy.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends, especially at Worthing Golf Club.
Private funeral service.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Alan's memory to Midhurst Macmillan Services via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020