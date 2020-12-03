|
|
|
FRY Albert John
(Biggy)
Passed away peacefully at St Barnabas Hospice
on 21st November 2020, aged 87.
A much loved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother and Uncle, who will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Forever in our hearts,
Paul, Shirley and Hayley.
A private family service to take place at 2.00pm on Monday 7th December at Cissbury Barn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to
St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
A.G. Morriss Funeral Service,
125 Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 4HE Tel: 01903 896776
www.agmorrissfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 3, 2020