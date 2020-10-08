|
|
|
Reverend Father
Van Der Most Albert Peacefully on 26th September 2020 at
St Joseph's Convent, aged 83 years.
Fr Albert will be sadly missed by his
family, friends and parishioners.
A special thank you to Mrs Thea Brenes for her continuing support of Fr Albert's family in Holland and also St Joseph's Convent for all the care, love and support shown to him during his
time with them.
The funeral mass will take place
on Friday 16th October 2020 at
Arundel Cathedral at 1.00p.m
followed by cremation.
Due to current guidelines, the
mass will be a private service.
It has been requested that donations only please for CAFOD may be sent
C/O Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton, West Sussex. BN17 7JX.
Tel: (01903) 730666 or via or website
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk, where you
can also leave a message of condolence
on Fr Albert's online memorial page.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020