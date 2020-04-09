|
Noble Alexander Miller Gillan
(Alex) Peacefully on 26th March 2020, aged 93 years.
Alex was much loved and will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
on Friday 17th April 2020 at 12.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton
BN17 6LX. Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020