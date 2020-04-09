Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:30
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Noble

Notice Condolences

Alexander Noble Notice
Noble Alexander Miller Gillan
(Alex) Peacefully on 26th March 2020, aged 93 years.
Alex was much loved and will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
on Friday 17th April 2020 at 12.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton
BN17 6LX. Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -