Anita Herbert Notice
Herbert Anita Jean
(nee Paine) Passed away at St Barnabas House on
11th October 2020, aged 78 years.

Darling wife of Charlie.
Much loved mother of Karen and Lindsay and grandmother of Josh, Emily, Luke, Jake & Jack.
Special Great-nanny to George.
xxxxxxxxx

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Private family funeral at Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 9th November 2020 at 12.00 Kingswood Chapel.

Flowers welcome.
If desired please send a donation in Anita's memory
direct to St Barnabas House Hospice.

Any enquiries c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road,
Worthing BN14 7TW.
Tel - 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
