SAYERS Ann Passed away peacefully in
Worthing Hospital on 25th April 2020.
Past Mayor of Worthing 2010/11 and Honorary Alderman.
Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Private family funeral will take place.
Notice of memorial service to follow.
Donations, if desired, can be made in Ann's memory to Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020