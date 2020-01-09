Home

WAYMAN Ann Passed away peacefully on 21st December 2019,
aged 82, after a long illness.

Devoted Mother to Mark, Dierdre, Maria and Catherine.
Grandmother to Georgina, James, Christopher
and Benjamin.

An ardent animal lover who lived for her
horses, goats and animals.
Foster mother to many,
giving fresh hope to young children.
Very much loved, and will be sadly missed
by friends and family.

Funeral to be held on Friday 31st January,
12:30pm at
St Andrew's Church, Steyning, BN44 3YB
followed by burial St. Botolph's.
All welcome.

Flowers gratefully received.
Donations if desired to Alzheimer's UK, via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St,
Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656)
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
