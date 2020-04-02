Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Anne Butler


1933 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Anne Butler Notice
BUTLER Anne 31st March 1933 - 20th March 2020

Passed suddenly on 20th March 2020,
aged 86 years, at Worthing Hospital,
surrounded by her whole family.

A much loved wife of John,
mother to Jane and Judith and grandma to Robert, Emily, Daisy, Thomas and Joseph.

Kind and caring and in our thoughts forever!

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic,
Anne's funeral will be restricted to
immediate family only,
but a celebration of her life will take place
when conditions permit.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be made in Anne's memory to
Stroke Association via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
