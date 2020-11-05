Home

Anne Martin

Anne Martin Notice
MARTIN Anne Harriet Jean Passed away on the 27th October 2020.
Beloved mother of
Caroline, Melanie and Patrick
who are united with her husband Graham,
to give thanks for her life and
share their sorrow at her death.

God's love surrounds her
and all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Tuesday 17th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Anne's memory
to Alzheimer's Society via
https://annemartin.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
