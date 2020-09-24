|
|
|
STEBBEDS Annie
'Olive' Passed away suddenly on 8th September, aged 87 years.
Much loved and missed by dear friends and family.
Private funeral service to take place
at Worthing Crematorium, Findon.
No flowers please, but if desired donations
in memory of Olive may be made to either
Cancer Research UK, Heart Research UK,
Muscular Dystrophy UK or the RSPCA c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 24, 2020