(Tony) Passed away peacefully in St Barnabus House on
21 June 2020, aged 76, after a lifelong battle
with kidney disease and latterly with cancer.
Brave and uncomplaining to the end.

Much loved and missed by his wife Gill,
daughters Lynne and Helen,
and granddaughter Samantha.

Funeral to take place at 1:30pm on
3 July at Worthing Crematorium.
Family only.
No flowers please but donations welcome to
St Barnabus House, Worthing.

For all funeral details please contact FA Holland Funeralcare, Rustington Tel: 01903 771010
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020
