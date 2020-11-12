Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Smith

Notice Condolences

Anthony Smith Notice
SMITH Anthony (Sonny) Sadly passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 3rd November 2020.

Loving father to Myles and Laura,
grandad to Kyle, Sonny, Matilda and Cassius.
He will be greatly missed by
all his amazing friends and family.
Thank you for all your love and support.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Tuesday 24th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.
For those who cannot attend,
the service will be streamed live via Website:
https://www.obitus.com/ Username: Meji7277
Password: 949885.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Sonny's
memory to the Stroke Association via https://anthony-smith-1954-2020.muchloved.com/ or

c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14
9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -