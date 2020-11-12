|
SMITH Anthony (Sonny) Sadly passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 3rd November 2020.
Loving father to Myles and Laura,
grandad to Kyle, Sonny, Matilda and Cassius.
He will be greatly missed by
all his amazing friends and family.
Thank you for all your love and support.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Tuesday 24th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.
For those who cannot attend,
the service will be streamed live via Website:
https://www.obitus.com/ Username: Meji7277
Password: 949885.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Sonny's
memory to the Stroke Association via https://anthony-smith-1954-2020.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14
9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020