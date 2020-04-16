Home

Anthony Squires

Anthony Squires Notice
Squires Anthony (Tony) Died peacefully at home on
6th April 2020 aged 78 years.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Wendy,
son Ashley, daughter Tania and grandson Ryan
and the rest of his family and his many friends.

A private family funeral will take place on
Wednesday 22 nd April 2020.

Donations in Tony's memory may be sent direct to
St Barnabas House or via a 'JustGiving' page.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU Tel: 01903 713939
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
