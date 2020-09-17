Home

April Jones

Notice Condolences

April Jones Notice
JONES April Elaine Peacefully on 28th August 2020, aged 56 years.
Much loved wife of David who will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 24th September 2020 at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions this will be
a private family funeral.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to
Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice may be
sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
