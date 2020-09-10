Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Clare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Clare

Notice Condolences

Arthur Clare Notice
CLARE Arthur Robert (Bob) Peacefully in his sleep at Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home,
on Thursday 3rd September 2020,
aged 79.
He will be very sadly missed by his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
10:00 a.m. on Friday 18th September 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Bob's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://arthurclare.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -