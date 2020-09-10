|
|
|
CLARE Arthur Robert (Bob) Peacefully in his sleep at Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home,
on Thursday 3rd September 2020,
aged 79.
He will be very sadly missed by his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
10:00 a.m. on Friday 18th September 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Bob's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://arthurclare.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020