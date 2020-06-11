|
JACKSON Audrey Ann Passed away peacefully at home
on the 6th June 2020, aged 83,
surrounded by her family.
She was a devoted mother,
beloved grandmother, great grandmother
and a cherished sister.
She will be sadly missed by her family.
A private funeral service will be held on
Friday 19th June 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations if desired,
can be sent in Audrey's memory to
St Barnabas House via
https://audreyjackson.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020