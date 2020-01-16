|
Audrey Jenkins (nee Hart) Audrey's journey of 91 years began on March 8th 1928 at Littlehampton in West Sussex
and ended on January 2nd 2020 at
Hospice Wellington in Guelph, Ontario.
After time in the WRAF, Audrey met and wed Roy in October 1951 in what became a loving partnership
for 68 years.
Audrey is survived by their daughters Heather Schubert of Sebring, Florida and Angela Lynch (Ernie),
grandsons Andrew Lynch and Gavin Lynch (Sabrina), and great-grandson Emmett, all of Toronto.
Also by her sisters Deirdre Gussenhoven of South Africa and Terry Pullen of England, nephews and nieces.
Audrey was a founder member of the LMCS in 1951
and appeared on stage in most of their early productions.
In 1957, Audrey, Roy and daughters emigrated to Canada, living in Etobicoke for 44 years before moving
to Rockwood in 2002. During those years, Audrey was much sought after for her typing and secretarial
skills, working in Etobicoke pharmacy offices and in Roy's financial consulting company.
Her social life included singing alto in their local church choir. Audrey also owned and operated the Houghton Bridge Tea Gardens near Amberley in West Sussex from 1977 - 1982. Roy and Audrey travelled widely on
business and visiting their vacation homes
in Sebring and the U.K.
A serious fall in 2015 led to a succession of ailments, including dementia. Our grateful thanks go to
Dr. Rabia Khan and to the nursing staff at
Guelph General Hospital and Hospice Wellington.
Audrey is now at peace. Her ashes will be scattered in Ontario and at Littlehampton Cemetery.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020