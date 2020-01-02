|
|
|
MARTER Avis Passed away on 10th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Laurie,
beloved mother of Piers and the late Catherine.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at St Thomas a Becket Church,
Pagham on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 12 noon.
Flowers or donations in Avis' memory to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street,
Bognor Regis PO21 1RR.
Telephone 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020