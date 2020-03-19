|
|
|
PASMORE Avis Honor
(née Foley) Passed away peacefully at Oakland Court Care Home
in Felpham on 28th February 2020 aged 95.
Much loved mother of Debbie and Nick and
grandmother of Nick and Matt.
Funeral service is scheduled to take place at
11.20am on 7th April 2020 at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to the Woodland Trust.
Enquiries to Dillistone Funeral Directors,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex,
BN14 7TW. Telephone 01903 869790.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020