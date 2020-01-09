|
|
|
BEST Barbara Janette Passed away at home on the
18th December 2019, aged 78.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Keith,
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m. on
Friday 10th January 2020 at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers by request please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Barbara's memory
to St Barnabas House c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020