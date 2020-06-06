Home

GOLDS Barbara Ann
Passed away peacefully in St. Barnabas House
on the 25th May 2020, aged 74.

A much loved wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind her husband Christopher and
four children Stephen, Gerald, Michelle and Caroline
and ten grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place on Friday 5th June 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, Sompting Road.

Due to the current restrictions the funeral service will be for immediate family only, but a memorial service
will take place when conditions permit.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Barbara's memory to British Lung Foundation via https://barbaragolds.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020
