|
|
|
PRESTON Barbara May Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 21st October 2020, aged 88.
A much loved wife,
mother and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
1:00 p.m. on Thursday
19th November 2020,
at St. Botolph's Church.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance will be limited.
Flowers welcome and/or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Barbara's
memory to British Heart Foundation via https://barbaramaypreston.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020