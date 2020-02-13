|
|
|
AYRES Bernard John
'Bernie'
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 9th February 2020, aged 87.
A much loved husband, dad, and grandad.
He was loved by everyone he met and
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 12.00 noon on
Monday 2nd March 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent to Prostate Cancer
via https://bernard-ayres.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020