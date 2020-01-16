|
|
|
MEYER Squadron Leader DFC
Bernard George,
'Max' Passed away peacefully on the 4th January 2020
at Care for Veterans Home.
Now reunited with his loving wife Merva.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 31st January 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
This will be followed by burial at Durrington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, can be
sent in Max's memory to Care for Veterans via
https://bernard-meyer.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020