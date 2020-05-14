|
Mr 'B' Former owner of Mr B The Baker for 29 years-
Bernard Joseph Simmonds peacefully passed away in Worthing Hospital on 24th April 2020 aged 76 years.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Sue, Son Mark, Emma and Grandchildren and friends.
Owing to the circumstances at the moment there will be a Private Funeral Service at Worthing Crematorium.
All Enquires to Dillistone Of Goring,
270-272 Goring Road, Goring By Sea, BN12 4PE,
Telephone 01903 257839.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020